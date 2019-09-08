Carlisle Police charge man with attempted arson

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Police charged a man with attempted arson after he was accused of pouring gas on a porch and threatening to set it on fire.

Officers were called to the 100 block of West North Street around 9:05 a.m. Friday after receiving a call about a domestic issue.

Police said the homeowner told them Isaiah Washington IV poured gas on the back porch and threatened to light it on fire.

Washington was arrested.

In addition to attempted arson, he is also charged with terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person.