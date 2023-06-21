CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — For a second straight year, Carlisle’s Summer Program for Youth is raising awareness of homelessness.

“If you don’t help them then you don’t feel right, so you can just make something for homeless people to cover up or sleep on,” said Ava Erickson, a student in Summer Program for Youth.

Elementary school students drew from their personal experiences to draw on square pieces of fabric that will be assembled into a quilt.

“It helps them be a part of their community, a lot of them have in the past or might still be in the foster system. They might be living in a hotel, living in a safe harbor or even community care so it makes them know they’re not alone and that we support them and that the community supports them as well,” said Shannon Starling, program director for the Summer Program for Youth.

More than 130 unique squares will make up the blanket, expressing the unique histories of the kids themselves, some of whom have been homeless.

“It definitely brings attention to the ones who maybe have not experienced it, as I said before the ones who have experienced that it lets them know they’re not alone and that it’s OK. For the ones who have not experienced it, It definitely goes with our themes of compassion and putting our carry and our community together,” said Starling.

Once complete, the colorful and impactful quilts will be displayed on the Capitol steps in December.