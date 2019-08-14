Carrabba’s employee wounded by needle left by a customer

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Manheim Township Police Department said a Carrabba’s employee was wounded by a needle from a make-up bag left by a customer.

Police say that Caitlyn Hughes, 26, was at the North Pointe Boulevard Carrabba’s, Sunday, where she accidentally left behind a make-up bag at the table where she had been eating.

An employee of the restaurant found the bag and went to retrieve it when an uncapped needle poked through the fabric of the bag and penetrated the victim’s skin, causing it to bleed, police said.

The police found that inside the make-up bag were 20 used hypodermic needles, 18 of which were uncapped, along with 16 bags of heroin and a metal spoon.

A criminal complaint was filed by the victim and Hughes is charged with recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.