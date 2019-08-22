Cash 5 ticket sold in New Cumberland gets share of $1.8M jackpot

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cash 5 ticket sold in New Cumberland will get a piece of a $1.8 million jackpot from Wednesday’s drawing, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced.

The ticket sold at Smart Mart, at 1107 Bridge Street, was one of three that matched all five balls drawn.

Each ticket is worth $600,000, minus taxes.

The winning numbers are 5, 25, 27, 29 and 43.

The other winning tickets were sold in Bensalem, in Bucks County, and in Wynnewood, in Montgomery County.

The winners are unknown until prizes are claimed and tickets validated.