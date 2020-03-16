Casinos ordered to close in Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — Six Pennsylvania casinos have been ordered to close all gaming activities by 6 a.m. Tuesday, March 17. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board instructed the closings following a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases.

The move aims to mitigate the spread of the virus.

According to the press release by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, the closing is temporary however there is no specific indication of when reopening will occur.

The casinos that are affected by this notice are:

Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course

Mount Airy Casino Resort

Mohegan Sun Pocono

Lady Luck Nemacolin

Meadows Casino and Racetrack

Presque Isle Racetrack and Casino

The other six casino which have closed are: