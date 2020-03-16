Casinos ordered to close in Pa.

Breaking News
HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) —  Six Pennsylvania casinos have been ordered to close all gaming activities by 6 a.m. Tuesday, March 17. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board instructed the closings following a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases.

The move aims to mitigate the spread of the virus.

According to the press release by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, the closing is temporary however there is no specific indication of when reopening will occur.

The casinos that are affected by this notice are:

  • Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
  • Mount Airy Casino Resort
  • Mohegan Sun Pocono
  • Lady Luck Nemacolin
  • Meadows Casino and Racetrack
  • Presque Isle Racetrack and Casino

The other six casino which have closed are:

  • Valley Forge Casino and Resort
  • Harrah’s Philadelphia
  • Parx Casino
  • Rivers Philadelphia
  • Rivers Pittsburgh
  • Wind Creek Bethlehem

