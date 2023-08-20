(WHTM) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the latest estimates for suicide deaths in the United States for 2022.

Suicide deaths in the United States increased by nearly 3% from 2021 to 2022.

However, people ages 10-24 years old decreased by 8.4%.

“Every passing of somebody affects me, you know, because one more person we could have reached out to, we could have touched. We could, we could have helped out. You know, we’re breaking the wall down and breaking the stigma on mental health, but we’ve got a long way to go, you know, and getting numbers like that shows that we still have a long way to go,” said Co-founder and president of Building Bridges for Brianna, Matt Dorgan.

Dorgan lost his daughter, Brianna Dorgan of Dallastown, York County. Brianna took her own life in 2020 at the age of 15.

“She was struggling for many years prior to that with some, some abuse that happened that she wasn’t able to open up and communicate about. So, she really just started struggling and keeping everything quiet, keeping everything inside, not wanting to talk about it,” said Dorgan.

So, in an effort to bring awareness to the suicide epidemic and to help reduce the suicide rate. Dorgan started the non-profit called, Building Bridges for Brianna.

“We need to make it where people want to open up, talk about it, communicate because it’s okay to not be okay. We just can’t stay that way. And how do we not stay that way? We talk about it, we open up and we communicate it with our problems,” said Dorgan.

If you feel like giving up.

“Don’t give up, as Brianna always says. Keep fighting. I believe in you. You are a star. That’s what everybody needs to understand and know,” said Dorgan.

According to Suicide Prevention Resource Center, warning signs of suicide include someone talking about feeling hopeless, having mood swings, and sleeping too little or too much.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, you can call or text the suicide and crisis lifeline at 988.

