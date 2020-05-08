Celebrating mothers and graduates in the age of social distancing

Ava Spitzer is about to graduate from Camp Hill High School. She admits, she was really looking forward to her party.

“We were going to have some of our family come in from across the country,” she said. “Friends..all of that.”

Instead, the party will go on with Ava’s immediate family in attendance.

“We’re going to have a table dressed in her high school colors and a table dressed in her college colors,” mom Gretchen Spitzer said. “And we’re going to have some of her favorite foods.”

Gretchen has been brainstorming other ways to celebrate her daughter’s big day, like putting together a memory book and a canvas photo for people to sign.

“I’m going to ask her friends and family from this area to drive by with their own Sharpie and sign it so that she has something for the rest of her life to mark the day,” Gretchen Spitzer said.

Leigh-Ann Reitze, a senior events planner at UPMC Pinnacle, says local businesses can also be a great help, whether it’s celebrating your graduate or even your mom.

“Having food delivered to her would be wonderful,” Reitze said. “Another idea would be to find your small business owner housekeeping service and give her a gift certificate for once we’re on the other side of COVID, for her to have a real nice cleaning of her house.”

Another example Reitze gave was hiring Whimsy and Wild to deliver a beautiful balloon creation to your porch. Sign Gypsies will also surprise people with an over-sized yard greeting.

Katie Ibberson owns the Sign Gypsies affiliate in Harrisburg and Hershey.

“It’s been a really huge wow factor when they wake up in the morning to walk out and have a 30-foot sign in their yard,” Ibberson said.

Ibberson said the signs are very popular for Mother’s Day and graduations because they’re customizable and contact-free.

Ava is excited to celebrate however she is able. But perhaps her greatest gift is her ability to see the silver lining in this unusual situation.

“I’m excited that I had this time with my family before I got to college, which is one positive point of quarantine,” she said. “It will be a fun day and either way, it will be fine.”

For more ideas to celebrate mothers and graduates, click here.