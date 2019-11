HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) A celebration of life service for the late abc27 sports director Gregg Mace is scheduled for Tuesday at the same place where he spent countless hours covering local sports.

The service is at Giant Center in Hershey at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. It is open to the public.

Gregg was often seen at the center covering the Hershey Bears and other high school championship games.

Gregg died on Saturday at the age 65.