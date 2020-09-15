Center for Disease Control and Prevention issues Halloween 2020 guidelines

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued guidelines for Halloween 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Halloween is of course on October 31st, and this year that date falls on a busy day. The 31st is a Saturday this year. That means celebrations will be even greater this year, and the CDC wants to make sure people stay safe. There will also be a full moon and a blue moon, along with Daylight Savings Time beginning later that night.

For starters, the CDC has an interactive map on their website so you can check out the risk levels for each county throughout the country. There are four risk levels: Green, Yellow, Orange, and Red. Green is the least risk, red being the most.

They also have guidelines for which activities are recommended depending on the risk zone that the county is in.

In the green zone, they say trick or treat can proceed normally, as long as social distancing guidelines are in place. Small parties with close friends are okay as well.

In the yellow zone, trick or treat is still possible, but they say make sure the places you are visiting are following safety protocols so you can stay safe. Any party goers should be wearing face masks indoors.

In the orange zone, the CDC recommends a new twist on trick or treat: trick or treat in reverse! This means that kids can get dressed up in their favorite costumes and hang out in their front yards, and neighbors can walk or drive by and deliver candy to kids. Parties should be outdoors only with social distancing guidelines followed.

In the red zone, trick or treat is not recommended. The CDC says there is too many risks involved with trick or treat when a county is facing an outbreak of COVID-19. Instead, they recommend zoom parties, Netflix parties, and setting up candy stations inside and outside of the house for kids to discover throughout the night.

So, in short, use the map to make sure your county is safe, follow social distancing guidelines, and make this 2020 Halloween holiday one you and the children will never forget!