Central Pa. Food Bank receives money to feed Perry County families

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank received a $100,000 gift from the Partnership for Better Health to support its school pantry programs in Perry County.

Nearly 15 percent of children in Perry County faced food insecurity prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, now 20 percent face food insecurity as a consequence of the pandemic.

The Food Bank is addressing this serious issue through its Healthy Food For Families initiatives, transforming traditional BackPack Programs to feed an entire family rather than a single child.

“Families in Perry County are hungry and have difficulty accessing fresh and healthy food near their rural homes,” said Joe Arthur, Executive Director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. “Through this wonderful gift from the Partnership for Better Health, as well as our partnership with the Perry County Food Bank, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank will transform all current BackPack programs into school pantries with the capacity to carry meat, milk and produce for the entire family. This will provide Perry County residents with the food they need to be healthy.”

The Healthy Food For Families initiative in Perry County started over the holiday season and has already fed 100 families at the West Perry High School.

The distribution was supported through the Partnership for Better Health grant and gave families all the fixings needed for a wonderful holiday meal.

“The Partnership for Better Health applauds the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank’s commitment to ending hunger and for applying best practices and strategies that ensure that Perry County school students and their families have access to nutritious food. The transition from a pre-packaged BackPack program to a ‘shopper’s choice’ school-based pantry program enables school districts to address food insecurity in an empowering way,” said Gail Witwer, Director of Health Promotion for Partnership for Better Health.

To learn more about the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and its youth programs and initiatives, please visit www.centralpafoodbank.org or call 717-564-1700.