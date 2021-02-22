Central Pennsylvania school closings and delays, as of Feb. 22, 2021

Following the Midstate’s snowfall, area schools begin to announce school closings and delays. The list below will continue to be updated as information becomes available.
Adams County
Berks County
- Tulpehocken Area Schools – Virtual Snow Day-No Non Public Transportation
Cumberland County
Dauphin County
- Derry Township Schools – Elementary: Virtual Learning Day
- Halifax Area Schools – Virtual Learning Day
- Millersburg Area Schools – Virtual Learning Day
- St. Joan of Arc School – Virtual Learning Day
- Upper Dauphin Schools – Virtual Learning Day
Franklin County
- Greencastle-Antrim School District – Closed
Lancaster County
- Lancaster Country Day School – Virtual Learning Day
Lebanon County
Mifflin County
Northumberland County
Perry County
- West Perry Schools – Closed
Schuylkill County
- Blue Mountain Schools – Virtual Learning Day. No transportation
- Schuylkill Co Special Ed – Virtual Instruction Only
- Schuylkill I.U. 29 – Virtual Instruction Only
- Tri-Valley Schools – Closed
- Williams Valley Schools – Virtual Learning Day, No transportation
Snyder County
- Midd-West School District – Closed
- Selinsgrove Schools – Closed