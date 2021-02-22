Central Pennsylvania school closings and delays, as of Feb. 22, 2021

Following the Midstate’s snowfall, area schools begin to announce school closings and delays. The list below will continue to be updated as information becomes available.

Adams County

Berks County

  • Tulpehocken Area Schools – Virtual Snow Day-No Non Public Transportation

Cumberland County

Dauphin County

  • Derry Township Schools – Elementary: Virtual Learning Day
  • Halifax Area Schools – Virtual Learning Day
  • Millersburg Area Schools – Virtual Learning Day
  • St. Joan of Arc School – Virtual Learning Day
  • Upper Dauphin Schools – Virtual Learning Day

Franklin County

  • Greencastle-Antrim School District – Closed

Lancaster County

  • Lancaster Country Day School – Virtual Learning Day

Lebanon County

Mifflin County

Northumberland County

Perry County

  • West Perry Schools – Closed

Schuylkill County

  • Blue Mountain Schools – Virtual Learning Day. No transportation
  • Schuylkill Co Special Ed – Virtual Instruction Only
  • Schuylkill I.U. 29 – Virtual Instruction Only
  • Tri-Valley Schools – Closed
  • Williams Valley Schools – Virtual Learning Day, No transportation

Snyder County

  • Midd-West School District – Closed
  • Selinsgrove Schools – Closed

York County

