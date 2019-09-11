VP to speak during Ceremony at Flight 93 National Memorial

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – 18 years later and the site in Shanksville remains hallowed ground, a site of remembrance and dedication to the American heroes who banded together to halt further terror on America’s darkest day.

In an instant, the eyes of America were focused on a small town in rural somerset county Pennsylvania.

United Flight 93, headed to San Francisco from Newark New Jersey, crash-landed in an open field just outside of Shanksville.

40 brave Americans aboard that flight regained control of the hijacked plane headed for Washington D.C., their heroic act, preventing any further terror from spreading into our nation’s capital.

Immediately in the days that followed, communities from all over came together to this small part of Central Pa. to begin and aid the healing.

Now, 18 years later the mission remains the same, to honor those brave souls and let it be a site of remembrance for our nation.

The ceremony begins at 9:45 a.m. with guest speakers from the families of flight 93, Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt.

The marble wall of names leads to a wooden gate made out of hemlock with 40 angles, representing each of the passengers and crew members. That wooden gate is only ceremonially opened on September 11th after the ceremony and allows access for the family members to walk out the flight path and visit the boulder, the impact site of Flight 93.