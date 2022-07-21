CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — When you see those red and blue police lights in your rearview mirror, not every driver knows what to do.

“I go back to my drivers ed training and we didn’t learn that,” Borough of Chambersburg Police Inspector Meredith Dominick said.

The Borough of Chambersburg Police Department is trying to fix that by holding a free class to teach people how to react when they get pulled over.

“Everyone, no matter your age is nervous when they get stopped by the police,” Dominick said. “It would be nice to teach people how, what to expect, maybe the dos and don’ts of what to do on a traffic stop.”

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

Dominick said the idea came from the Chief’s Advisory Committee, a group of local citizens who bring ideas and issues to the chief’s attention.

“The chief loved the idea,” Dominick said.

Dominick said the class will start with the basics: If you get pulled over, put your car in park and roll down your window. However, it will not just be a lecture. Police want this to be interactive.

“We’ll even do some practice sessions with vehicles,” Dominick said.

Drivers of all ages are welcome.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“If we had a grandparent come in that says you know, I’ve got a grandchild that’s coming of age to begin to drive, I would love to be able to learn something to be able to work with them, that’s a win-win situation for the entire community,” Dominick said.

Dominick also said this is an opportunity for officers to connect with their community.

“More of that community relationship where each understands the other side,” she said.

If this class is successful, police plan to make it a regular event. Dominick said they’re also talking about working with drivers ed courses in schools.

“We want to reach as many people as we can,” she said.

The class is Tuesday, August 16 at 5:30 p.m. Chambersburg police are holding it at the Chambersburg Borough Rec Center at 235 South 3rd Street.