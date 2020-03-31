Change in leadership at Lebanon VA temporary

Lebanon County, Pa.- acb27 has learned that a leadership change at the Lebanon VA Medical center is temporary.

In a statement the Lebanon VA said, “This move is temporary, while Lebanon VA Medical Center Director Robert W. Callahan, Jr. recovers at home from a non-COVID related illness.”

According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs website, Callahan was appointed Director of the Lebanon VA Medical Center in November of 2007.

Margaret Wilson, MSN, RN, is now the Acting Medical Center Director. Wilson began her career with the VA in 2008. She retired as a Captain in the U.S. Navy in 2005 after serving 29 years.

Employees were notified of the change by email early Monday evening.

The email went on to say replacing Wilson as the Associate Director for Patient Care Services would be Judy Eisenhauer, MSN, RN.



