STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– There have been new upgrades to Beaver Stadium, as it is just days away from hosting Penn State’s football home opener against Ohio University, which also means the return of game-day traffic.

Upgrades have been done to improve parking, the bag policy, ticketing, pre-game tailgating, and even some concession updates are coming to the stadium, according to a press release.

Traffic and parking changes

Along with the upgrades to the stadium, the traffic pattern change for Penn State football will be back into effect, with one-way traffic patterns beginning four hours before kickoff. More information regarding traffic for gameday can be found online.

New for the 2022 football season is that gameday parking can only be purchased at Lot 36. The price for General Parking will be $60 per car, but if bought in advance the price is $50.

Mobile ticketing and new app

Along with the new upgrades, there is now a new app for Penn State Athletics, which was updated on April 28. Fans are asked to make sure that the app is now called “Nittany Lions.”

Penn State Football will continue to use mobile ticketing and fans are asked to download the tickets to their devices ahead of game day. There will be mobile ticket scanners and metal detector walkthroughs at the stadium to help with getting fans through the gates.

Bag policy

Penn State has also revised its bag policy in an attempt to make it more fan-friendly. According to the revised policy, fans coming to Beaver Stadium are now able to bring larger bags than were allowed before. Clear tote bags are allowed to be as big as 12” x 6” x 12” and small bags the size of 4” x 6” x 1” are still allowed.

In-stadium concession

The first ever farm-to-stadium concession, sponsored by Penn State Athletics, will also be coming to Beaver Stadium. The New Holland stand will be located field level in the northwest corner of the stadium, serving BBQ-themed food including a pulled pork sandwich, pork in-a-dish, loaded pork nachos, loose sausage sub, sausage in-a-dish and loaded sausage nachos. There will be additional concession stands as well.

Block Party

For the 2022 season, Penn State Athletics is hosting a Beaver Stadium Block Party, that will be taking place along Curtin Road. There will be live music, food, football, and multiple activities such as inflatable games, fan photo booths, food trucks, caricature artists, and more. There will also be a Team Arrival Pep Rally two hours before kickoff that will feature Penn State Cheerleaders, Lionettes Dance Team, Penn State Blue Band and the Nittany Lion Mascot.

Also, along Curtain Road will be Tailgate Cabanas that will allow fans to get a close look at the Penn State football players as they walk into Beaver Stadium. Each cabana can hold a group of 10 to 15 people and will include tables, a tent, chairs and also a reserved parking pass. In order to rent one for a game email sam.starrett@revelxp.com.

C Gate change

The C gate entrance over on the north side of the stadium has been expanded to make it easier for fans to enter. Extended walkways have been added to help fans walk outside out around the stadium as well.

More information about the changes to Beaver Stadium can be found online.