Changes coming to Pinchot Lake

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) – Changes are coming to Pinchot Lake at Gifford Pinchot state park in York County starting on October 26, 2020.

The lake is being lowered about five feet so maintenance staff can repair and improve the Quaker Race swimming area and the Conewago day use area.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says the 340-acre lake will still welcome fishing and boating, adding boat launching and shoreline fishing may be limited..

DCNR says once the projects are completed the lake will be refilled.