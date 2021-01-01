Child killed in Pa. house fire New Year’s Eve, three others injured

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a child was killed when a fast-moving fire roared through a western Pennsylvania home.

The child’s two siblings and their father were injured in the blaze in Butler, which broke out around noon Thursday.

Their names and further details on their injuries were not disclosed.

The child who died was found on the second floor of the home.

The children’s mother was at work when the fire occurred, and no one else was in the home at the time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.