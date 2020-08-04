Chipotle launches “Chipotle Goods”: a responsibly sourced apparel collection

NEWPORT BEACH, Ca. (WHTM) — Chipotle Mexican Grill announced Monday it is launching Chipotle Goods, a responsibly sourced apparel collection made with organic cotton, and branded accessories available exclusively for Chipotle Rewards members. The collection will feature an open-looped line of Chipotle apparel, dyed with upcycles avocado pits from its restaurants as well as branded unisex gear. All profits from the collection will go towards supporting organizations that are focused on making fashion or farming more sustainable.

Chipotle Rewards’ 15 million members will have first access to the collection by using a special password shared via email. The Chipotle Goods collection will be available for the public beginning Tuesday, Aug. 4. Anyone can shop the entire Chipotle Goods collection here.

“We know people are looking to celebrate their passion for Chipotle, and we set out to create a line of products with the same thoughtfulness, care, and attention to detail that we use in our kitchens” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer.

Chipotle Goods Collection includes: