Christian School Assoc. prepares to reopen Tuesday, with virtual learning option

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Many Midstate schools are preparing to welcome students and staff back to the classrooms for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started. The Christian School Association if Greater Harrisburg is one of the first to do so. It is reopening Tuesday.

Temperatures are going to be taken any time anyone enters the building, desks are going to be spread out and masks are required when students are within six feet of one another.

The association includes Harrisburg Christian School and West Shore Christian Academy.

Families can choose in-person learning or the new flexible learning option, called a window into the classroom.

The association installed web cams into every room for real-time virtual learning.

This way, teachers only have to teach the material once and students at home can still interact with their classmates.

High schoolers and middle schoolers log in every class period, and elementary schoolers are on three times a day.

At this point, about 50 out of the association’s 625 students are starting the year using the flexible learning option.

But if someone has a fever, of feels more comfortable staying home for the day or long-term, they can use the new program.

“That’s what makes this really really special is that any kid at any time for any reason can still access their same teacher, their same group of friends, their same class and their same course material,” said Philip Puleo, the superintendent of the Christian School Association of Greater Harrisburg.

In the buildings, rooms will be disinfected daily and students will be required to wash their hands more often.

At lunch, there will be extra tables and chairs so students will be distanced. Instead of reaching for food, students will be served by staff members.

The goal of all the changes is to keep everyone safe, while bringing families as much normalcy as possible.

“They want to be together,” said Puleo. “Learning happens in community. Learning happens in a caring community, and so just seeing them, and seeing them interact with their teachers, it’s a pretty special thing.”

Busing remains mostly the same, but students in the same family will be asked to sit in the same row, and masks are required.

More details about the reopening plan can be found on the association’s website.