CARLILSE, Pa. (WHTM)– A record number of cars registered at the Chrysler Nationals.

Over 2,800 went to the annual show.

It featured some high-end restorations like a 1969 Dodge Dart. It was restored by Kyle Kohr, 23, of Meyerstown.

Barn finds were also on display.

Chrysler Nationals will be held next year from July 10-12.