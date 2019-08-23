Church to hold backpack giveaway in Harrisburg Saturday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A local church will hold a backpack giveaway this weekend in Harrisburg.

Leaders at Rock Church in Harrisburg said they wanted to make sure they give students everything they need to succeed in the classroom.

There’s no signup. Each backpack is filled with pens, markers, notebooks, folders, and more.

Backpacks will be handed out until they are gone.

The church will also be serving free food and will have crafts for attendees.

The giveaway is from 11 a.m.-2 p.m

Rock Church is located at 1501 Market Street in Harrisburg.