HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey Entertainment has announced that Cirque Du Soleil’s CRYSTAL will be coming to the Giant Center with five shows in 2024.

The show will be in Hershey between Jan. 11 to Jan. 14, 2024, bringing circus arts to the ice for the first time.

“CRYSTAL really pushes the boundaries of possibility within the circus arts. The show highlights Cirque du Soleil’s creativity in a new way and encourages audiences to find the magic of the every day,” says Robert Tannion, Artistic Director for CRYSTAL. “Every time you watch, there’s something new to see and experience. We’re thrilled to bring the show back to Hershey this winter!”

The show features seven circus acts all of which have been adapted for a new adventure for Cirque du Soliel: the ice.

Tickets and more information can be found here.

Tickets go on sale on June 15 at 10 a.m.