City of Lebanon officially buys HACC building on Lebanon campus

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The city of Lebanon is officially buying the Lebanon HACC building.
The sale has been a year in the making. Last week, Lebanon County officials announced the county would buy the city’s share of the county’s courthouse, as well.
As a result of the county’s deal, the city plans to move into the Lebanon HACC building and lease space to the school for classes and offices.
The sale should be complete by summer 2021.
