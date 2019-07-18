City to hold North Second Street Two-Way conversion meeting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — City leaders will hold an interactive meeting on the future of North Second Street as plans are developed to convert it into a two-way street.

Harrisburg leaders would like to convert North Second Street between Forster and Division Streets into a two-way street. Currently, it is a one-way three-lane street.

Thursday night’s meeting is the second interactive meeting leaders are holding for the community.

The concept developed at last year’s meeting will be discussed. There will also be an interactive workshop and question and answer session.

Ideas discussed could influence the final design of the project.

The meeting will be at HACC Midtown at 1500 North Third Street on the second floor in Harrisburg from 6-8 p.m on Thursday.

Free parking is available in the HACC parking lot off Reily Street.