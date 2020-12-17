Cleaning up after the storm in Lancaster County

MILLERSVILLE, Pa (WHTM) — On Thursday, before leaving for work, Nay Wah, needed to clear off his van.

Wah, who lives in Millersville, told ABC27 News he was surprised how easy the clean up was since there was sleet and snow that fell.

“It was was pretty easy,” Wah said.

According to reports, Millersville had about 10 inches of snow fall through the storm.

Roads like Route 999, or Manor Avenue, had little snow on them after the morning commute.

Ricky Bodde had a daunting task to shovel the snow off his sidewalk, but didn’t seem to mind.

“It was beautiful,” Bodde said. “I teach 6th grade at the elementary school right across the street here and the kids have the day off and instead of being in front of the screen like we were yesterday I knew we had the chance to come outside on a beautiful day.”

By the afternoon major routes like Route 30 were clear.

Officials with PennDOT said they would be watching for the chance of refreeze heading into Thursday night.