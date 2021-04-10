Clouds lock in today, steady rain arrives late tonight

TODAY: Cloudy, Still Mild, Patchy Areas of Drizzle. Hi 68. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Steady Rain After Midnight. Lo 58. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain Early, Then PM Showers & T-Storms. Hi 73. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

The start of the weekend will be unsettled with stubborn low clouds today. There will be patchy areas of drizzle this morning, with a slow uptick in temperature this afternoon. Most will top out in the upper 60s. Late tonight, a warm front will approach the Mid-state, and spread steady rain in after midnight. The rain will continue into early Sunday morning with a lull arriving after sunrise. Rainfall will this batch will be between a quarter and a half inch.

Sunday will feature plenty of clouds but perhaps a window for some sun around lunchtime. A cold front will then approach during the afternoon, and if enough instability is available, scattered thunderstorms will develop. Severe weather is not expected but at this time but a couple of strong storms are possible especially if we can get some clearing. The front crosses Sunday evening but that’s only the beginning of an unsettled stretch of weather that is expected to last well into next week. Low pressure will hang along the coast with several disturbances rotating around it. Showers will be around Monday, and then again as we head late into the week, when high temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 50s. Just remember April showers bring May flowers!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo