Coke to debut Coke with Coffee Drinks next year

News

by: WLNS

Posted: / Updated:

Coca Cola is mixing it up debuting coke with coffee next year.

It will combine regular coke with Brazilian coffee.

The product will come in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel. It will have double the amount of a regular coke drink.

Coke has launched a coffee product before, Coca-Cola Black, which was 14 years ago. The company said back then, the timing was not right, but now consumer tastes have changed.

Top Stories: 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss