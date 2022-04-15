GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A building that is collapsing has indefinitely closed a portion of Route 18 in Greenville.

Route 18/Main Street is closed from the intersection with Water Street to the intersection with Route 58/Mercer Street.

Greenville officials say a portion of Sportman’s Hideaway fell away from the three-story building to the first floor. They say it’s been deteriorating for weeks.

Greenville Fire Department told First News the building was condemned at the end of March when the first collapse happened. The second collapse happened on April 8 and it continues to get worse.

A structural engineer gave PennDOT a report saying the building is unsafe and the area was closed down.

“Officially there is not a timeline. It is a matter of when PennDOT deems or an engineer deems that this building is no longer a threat to collapsing onto Main Street. But as the mayor of Greenville, I know the administration office and I are going to work diligently to keep this road closed as short of time as possible,” said Greenville Mayor Paul Hamill.

Hamill said he doesn’t want a repeat of what happened a few years ago when a building not far from this one collapsed and shut down the road for a long period of time.

He added the city has been trying since the end of March to get in touch with the property owner. At this point, he said they’ve gotten no response.

A car detour has been posted using Water Street, Clinton Street and Route 58. A truck detour has been posted using Route 4012/Kidds Mill Road and Route 58.

Fences have also been placed for pedestrians.