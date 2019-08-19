College and career pathways program gets students ready for the workforce

Keaton Zang graduated in June with six certificates and college credits.

Zang was amongst the first to take career and college ready classes at Cumberland Valley High School. He loves technology so when his school started offering IT college classes at little to no cost he knew it was the right move.

The goal of the college and career pathways program is to help students avoid graduating from college with a degree they will ultimately wind up hating.

“They offer not only the information that I love to learn but the fact that they had the certifications, it trumped the priority list in my life.” Zang said, “As soon as you finish you have 2 options, take the credits and put it towards college or use those certifications and go straight into the workforce.”

Zang decided to continue his education and he’s headed into his freshman year at Penn State University.

Right now Cumberland Valley offers IT and heavy equipment certificates and they plan to add medical classes this year. Many other midstate high schools are adding similar courses.

“Gone are the days where you can just walk out of high school and get a job immediately,” said the supervisor of college and career pathways, David Gilbert.

Cumberland Valley School District Superintendent, Dr. Fred Withum, said, “Changing policies, educational delivery, partnering with Cumberland County commissioners to identify areas of the workforce with good-paying jobs readily available for graduates.’

Gilbert said, “What we’ve been trying to do is connect our students to the workforce.”

Educators say parents can help by talking to their kids as early as middle school to figure out where they thrive

Withum said, “By the time they’re in eighth or ninth grade we want them to be able to say ‘I’m a science guy, not an art guy’ or ‘my love is foreign language and humanities, I’m not an avid math student’.”

Zang is headed to college this week but he’s happy knowing his future in technology is bright.

“I want to leave an impact on the world through technology. The way I want to do that is by getting into artificial intelligence. I’m going to get a four-year bachelor’s degree from Penn State and the ultimate goal is to get a Ph.D. in Artificial Intelligence.” Zang said.