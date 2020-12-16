Columbia Gas helping more customers in need of assistance during pandemic

CANONSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s request to expand the income limits of its Hardship Fund for eligible customers through September 30, 2021, has been approved by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC), according to Columbia Gas.

Columbia Gas will increase the number of customers who may qualify for assistance under the Hardship Fund by setting the threshold of annual income to 300 percent of the federal poverty income guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Columbia Gas’s Hardship Fund is administered through the Dollar Energy Fund and provides grants up to $500 per year to residential customers who have fallen behind on their energy bills.

Eligible customers for this program are often above the thresholds for other income-qualified assistance programs and have exhausted all other available resources.

“Keeping customers connected, safe, and warm in their homes is essential, especially heading into the winter,” says Mark Kempic, Columbia Gas President and Chief Operating Officer. “We are grateful for the PUC’s commitment to customers and recognizing the need to expand help to those who need it most.”

The Dollar Energy Fund is an independent, non-profit organization that provides assistance to those who are on fixed or low incomes.

The fund receives donations from utility customers that are matched by the utilities.

For more information or to apply for the Dollar Energy Fund, customers can call 1-800-537-7431 or visit www.columbiagaspa.com/dollarenergyfund.