COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — More than 200 people came out to see Poppy the groundhog make her prediction for the rest of the season.

Two bowls of Poppy’s favorite food were placed in a cage and she predicted an early spring.

Poppy is a 10 month old groundhog who was found abandoned as a four week old on a driveway in Conestoga. Now she is a star weather prognosticator.

She also predicted that the San Francisco 49ers will win the Super Bowl on Sunday.