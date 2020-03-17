Combating the coronavirus in public places: entertainment venues

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s no longer your choice about whether you want to risk it or not at entertainment venues: most have shut down.

A lot of big changes have been announced in the last 24 hours.

Casinos across the state, including Hollywood Casino Penn National, closed at 6 a.m Tuesday.

Hollywood Casino at Penn National was previously cutting back hours for deep cleaning and reducing the number of people at tables, machines and dining areas, but these efforts were all cut short when the Governor called for a statewide shutdown Monday.

That announcement has impacted all areas of entertainment.

ZooAmerica is closed until further notice.

HersheyPark’s Springtime in the Park is canceled. The park is hoping to open May 1.

Giant Center and Hershey Theatre events in the foreseeable future are either postponed or canceled.

Many people are turning to the outdoors to get out of the house while still being alone.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says while you can still access trails, all facilities like restrooms, visitor centers and offices at state parks and forests are closed for the next two weeks.

Gettysburg National Military Park is taking those same precautions.

Governor Tom Wolf has made it clear: he doesn’t want people out and about unless they need to be.