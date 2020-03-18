Combating the coronavirus in public spaces: fitness centers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Many people are left wondering how they will exercise during the statewide shutdown and the coronavirus pandemic. State officials say while gyms are not an option, people can exercise at home, outdoors and even at some public locations, as long as they practice social distancing.

The Wolf Administration says it still wants people to have the ability to exercise., which is necessary for a healthy lifestyle and is essential during high periods of stress.

A lot of gyms are on board with this idea.

Gold’s Gym Linglestown is allowing people to pause their memberships for free, and is looking into options to stream workout classes.

Planet Fitness launched its “United We Move” home work-ins initiative. The company is offering free workouts with trainers on Facebook live.

Meanwhile, some locally-owned gyms are encouraging people not to cancel memberships.

“If financially able to hold onto those memberships, not to just panic just yet and cancel, for two reasons: one it would be a logistical nightmare to deal with that for just a 14 day quarantine and then obviously, we want to be able to open our doors when this is lifted,” said Brittany Holtz, the founder of Studio B Power Yoga, which closed its three locations once the Governor called for a statewide shutdown.

Holtz says don’t be afraid to reach out to members of the fitness community to figure out ways to stay active.

“There’s so much unknown out there and if people need resources to help manage that, I encourage them to reach out to me or whomever they trust in the fitness space because we all have a lot of time on our hands right now and we’re all interested in continuing to help,” said Holtz.

Holtz says because exercise is used to maintain mental and emotional health, Studio B Power Yoga is also doing what it can to keep members practicing. It’s streaming classes online that people can do at home and without any equipment.