(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – Calling all nerds, geeks, and comic book enthusiasts: Comicon Erie begins on Friday.

The Bayfront Convention Center will hold the annual convention from September 8th through the 10th and include a wide variety of activities.

Local and out of state vendors will create the heart of the convention, offering handmade goods and delicious treats.

For Lego fanatics, Brick Erie will be making an appearance, showing off their customized creations. Several competitions will be held to showcase amateur one-of-a-kind builds.

This year’s Comicon Erie is also housing some notable celebrity guests. From Randy Jones, best known as the cowboy from Village People, to Barry Pearl and Jamie Donnelly from the 1979 hit Grease, and even Kevin Clash, the former puppeteer of Elmo on Sesame Street.

The convention isn’t just for fun and games though – a variety of panels will be held throughout the weekend; testing convention-goers on trivia and Q&A’s with the celebrity guests.

Doors open Friday at 2 p.m. with the event running until 7 p.m. that night before festivities resume Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. then conclude Sunday running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Day and weekend passes are available on the Comicon Erie website, along with VIP and “afterparty” passes for Sunday night once festivities conclude featuring DJ Bill Page, celebrity appearances, souvenirs and drink specials.

Tickets for individual days and the weekend will also be available at the gate for $19 Friday, $22 Saturday and $19 Sunday or $35 for a “Geekender” pass. Children age 7 and under are free.

For more information on ticket prices, vendors, and activities, visit the Comicon Erie website.