Commissioners schedule public training on Dauphin County’s new voting system

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In preperation for the April 28 primary elections, voters in Dauphin County will now have access to public training on the new hand-marked paper ballot system.

The new Clear Ballot paper system according to the commissioners is easy to use and is a significant change from the electronic machines that have been used for decades.

Voters will now use a pen to vote and can then review their ballot before inserting it into a high-speed scanner that stores them in a secure container.

“We want to give residents an opportunity to learn about the new system before they go to vote,’’ said board Chairman Jeff Haste. “Presidential primaries and general elections always have the highest turnout, and we are doing all we can to make the voting process as smooth and efficient as it was with our previous system.’’

The following public voting system training sessions, which will include instruction on the paper system and the ADA accessible electronic ballot marking device. Unless otherwise indicated, training sessions will last one hour.

East Shore Area Library

4501 Ethel St, Harrisburg, PA 17109 (Lower Paxton Township)

Wednesday, March 25 at 6:00 pm

Saturday, April 11 at 2:00 pm

Madeline L. Olewine Memorial Library

2410 N 3rd St, Harrisburg, PA 17110

Saturday, March 28 at 12:00 pm

Tuesday, March 31 at 5:00 pm

Elizabethville Area Library

80 N Market St, Elizabethville, PA 17023

Tuesday, April 7 at 6:00 pm

Saturday, April 11 at 1:00 pm

Middletown Library

202 N. Catherine St., Middletown

Thursday on March 26 at 6 p.m.

Saturday April 4 at 2 p.m.

Hershey Public Library, 701 Cocoa Ave., Hershey

Thursday, April 2 at 6 p.m.

ADA Accessibility Training at CMU, 1100 S. Cameron Street, Harrisburg

Tuesday, April 7, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

In addition to these trainings, county officials are unveiling a website with short training videos, instructions on how to vote by mail and other information that voters need to know at www.DauphinCounty.org/votes