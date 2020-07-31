Community celebrates longtime Susquehanna Township resident’s 101st birthday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Community members celebrated the 101st birthday of a longtime Susquehanna Township resident.

Helen Lester turned 101 on Tuesday, July 28.

She’s been living at a house on Oxford Avenue for over 30 years.

On Tuesday, neighbors stopped by to drop off balloons and cards to help her celebrate while staying socially distant.

Miss Helen shared what she thinks is the secret to long life.

“Loving people. Everyone is so good to me. No one says a bad word to me no one.”

Miss Helen said she never thought she’d live this long.