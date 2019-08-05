Community members celebrate culture, history at Croatian Picnic

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Sunday was a gorgeous day to celebrate history at Saint Mary’s Annual Croatian Picnic.

Community members danced to an orchestra and a local accordion band in Steelton.

There enjoyed all of the Croatian specialties. People ate barbecue lamb, pork, and pastries.

The picnic is a tradition in Dauphin County.

“It’s over a 100 years that the church was doing it and we just continued the tradition to keep it going,” said Thomas Petek, the chairman of the picnic. “To preserve our heritage tradition and culture.”

Organizers say they plan on continuing the free event for many years to come.