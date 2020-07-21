Completion of regional natural gas pipeline project may be delayed

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The underground TransCanada natural gas pipeline from Pennsylvania through Maryland into West Virginia may take longer to complete.

Columbia Gas, the TransCanada subsidiary building the project, has asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to have until the summer of 2023, a decision which must be approved by FERC. For regional industry here, however, officials say the pipeline is important to attract business.

“It’s very important that we have another source of natural gas into Berkeley County and our region,” says Sandy Hamilton, head of the Berkeley County Development Authority. “We are at capacity. We have new customers that are looking to come to our area and if they’re a heavy natural gas user I have to give them a ‘no’ or, at least, we have to find them an alternative.”

The public is invited to submit public comment to FERC by the end of this month.

