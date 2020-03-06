Exposure to coronavirus close 5 schools outside of Philadelphia

Bucks County, Pa. (WHTM) – A school district outside of Philadephia is closing 5 schools Friday after several people were exposed to the coronavirus.

A message posted on the Central Bucks School District website, says last night they were made aware of several people in the district had been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus.

As a precaution, The school district is closing Butler, CB South, Titus, Tohickon, and Tamanend today for students, staff, and teachers.

The school district says it consulted with local and state health officials.

The message posted on the website does not say if the person they were exposed to lives in Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has not confirmed any cases of coronavirus in the state.