HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Construction has started for the Fallen Heroes Memorial at Fort Indiantown Gap.

It will be dedicated to Sargeants Brian Mowery, Edward Koehler and Kenneth VanGiesen.

The three men died while serving our country in July of 2011.

Mowery was from Halifax, Koehler was from Lebanon and VanGiesen was from Erie.

They were in Afghanistan for Operation Enduring Freedom.

The goal is to have the construction done and a ceremony Veterans Day Weekend.