(WHTM) — While the average gas price in Pennsylvania has recently dropped, the price still remains high. In response to such prices, three House Democrats have introduced a bill that would provide Americans with monthly direct payments through 2022.

According to a Business Insider article, Reps. Mike Thompson of California, Lauren Underwood of Illinois, and John Larson of Connecticut introduced the plan.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

If passed, $100 monthly checks would be sent to individuals and $200 would be sent to couples as long as the national gas price average is $4 a gallon or higher. If a household has dependents claimed on tax returns, they can receive $100 extra for each dependent.

Business Insider says the income threshold would be similar to that of the third and final stimulus check issued in 2021. ” Individual tax filers making under $75,000 and couples making $150,000 would qualify for the cash. Singles earning above $80,000 and joint filers earning more than $160,000 wouldn’t be eligible.”

Other Democratic measures that have been put on the table include suspending the federal gas tax for the rest of 2022. While some favored it, Republicans said it is a short-term gimmick and not every Democrat is on board.

Attempts to help Pennsylvanians specifically have also recently been introduced.

Pennsylvania Senate President Pro Tempore and Pennsylvania governor candidate Jake Corman (R-Bellefonte) introduced a bill in Pennsylvania that would decrease Pennsylvania gas tax by 1/3 through the end of 2022. His Pennsylvania Senate bill is called the Consumer Gas Prices Relief Act.

The press release sent out says there is a bipartisan group of 15 other senators who have also signed on to Corman’s bill.