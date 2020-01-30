4 companies recall infant sleepers over suffocation risk

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – More than 165,000 inclined sleepers from four different companies have been recalled to prevent the risk of suffocation.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recalled products include the Little Lounger Rocking Seats by Graco, the SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper by Summer Infant, the Pillo Portable Napper by Evenflo.

Also recalled are various branded versions of the Delta Incline Sleeper.

The branded versions include:

Beautyrest Beginnings Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns;

Disney Baby Minnie Mouse Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns;

Delta Children Deluxe 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder and Sleeper;

Simmons Kids Beautyrest Deluxe 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder, and Sleeper;

3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder and Incline Sleeper.

SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper

Summer Infant’s SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper have the model number 91394 on the crossbar tube of the frame between the two upright tubes. The sleepers were sold at stores nationwide, including Amazon and Buy Buy Baby, from March 2017 through December 2019 for about $99.

Owners should stop using the sleeper and contact Summer Infant for a cash refund or voucher.

Little Lounger Rocking Seat

The Graco Little Lounger Rocking Seat is a rocking seat and a vibrating lounger. Most models have multiple incline positions and one model has one incline position. The model number is located on a label on one of the metal legs.

Graco’s seat was sold at Target, Babies R Us and other stores nationwide and online at various websites from 2013 through 2018 for about $80.

Parents should stop using the sleeper and contact Graco for a cash refund or voucher.

Pillo Portable Napper

Evenflo’s Pillo Portable Napper has the model number 12132125 located on a label on the leg of the padded inclined napper. The sleepers were sold at Target, Kohl’s, Buy Buy Baby, JC Penney, Walmart and other stores from May 2017 through January 2020 for about $75.

People should stop using the sleeper and contact Evenflo for a cash refund or voucher.

Delta Incline Sleeper

The Delta Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns and other branded versions have model numbers 27404-2255, 27404-437, 27404-758, and 27404-942 located on the label and frame.

Kmart, ToysRUs.com and other stores sold the sleepers from January 2017 through December 2018 for between $42 and $51.

Consumers should stop using the sleepers and contact Delta for a cash refund or voucher.

The CPSC said no injuries or deaths have been reported with any of the products.

In April 2019, Fisher-Price recalled nearly 5 million infant sleepers after more than 30 babies rolled over in them and died since the product was introduced in 2009. That same month, Kids II recalled nearly 700,000 rocking sleepers linked to at least five infant deaths since 2012.

The CPSC has since proposed a ban on certain infant inclined sleep products. A proposed change would limit the seatback angle for sleep to 10 degrees or less.

The safety commission said in October that it is aware of 451 incidents, including 59 deaths, related to infant inclined sleep products that occurred from January 2005 through June 2019.