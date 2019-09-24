AAA says it’s time to start thinking booking holiday airfare

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The holidays might seem far, but according to AAA, the ideal time to buy air travel for Thanksgiving and Christmas begins Wednesday.

AAA says by Halloween most of the good deals will be over and flights will start filling up as travelers rush to make reservations.

Booking data from AAA shows that Sept. 25 until Oct. 27 is the best time to start booking for holiday travel if you’re looking to save some money.

For Thanksgiving, AAA recommends flying the Monday, November 25 or on Thanksgiving day.

As for Christmas, AAA says Christmas Eve or Christmas Day are the best days to travel, with a consistently low average price per ticket. It’s also a relatively quiet day.

Keep in mind that booking late will make it more difficult to find seating.