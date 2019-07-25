Affected by the Equifax breach? Here’s how to file a claim

Equifax has agreed to pay up to $425 million to directly help people affected by one of the largest data breaches in history.

Equifax, one of the largest consumer reporting agencies in the world, announced in 2017 that a massive breach affected more than 147 million people, nearly half of the U.S. population. The breached information included social security numbers, names, dates of birth, addresses, credit card numbers, and in some cases, driver’s license numbers.

As part of a settlement with Pennsylvania and other states, the credit reporting agency is offering up to 10 years of free credit monitoring, or $125 if people decide not to enroll because they already have credit monitoring.

The free credit monitoring includes at least four years of free monitoring of your credit report at all three credit bureaus — Equifax, Experian and TransUnion — and $1 million of identity theft insurance, the Federal Trade Commission said.

If you were a minor in May 2017, you are eligible for a total of 18 years of free credit monitoring.

Not sure if your information was exposed? Use this look-up tool to see. You will need to provide your last name and the last six numbers of your social security number.

If your information was exposed in the data breach, you can file a claim at EquifaxBreachSettlement.com.

People who had their identity stolen or had money drained from their bank account could be eligible for reimbursement of up to $20,000.

Cash Payments (capped at $20,000 per person)

For expenses you paid as a result of the breach, like: Losses from unauthorized charges to your accounts The cost of freezing or unfreezing your credit report The cost of credit monitoring Fees you paid to professionals like an accountant or attorney Other expenses like notary fees, document shipping fees and postage, mileage, and phone charges

For the time you spent dealing with the breach. You can be compensated $25 per hour up to 20 hours. If you submit a claim for 10 hours or less, you must describe the actions you took and the time you spent doing those things. If you claim more than 10 hours, you must describe the actions you took AND provide documents that show identity theft, fraud, or other misuse of your information.

For the cost of Equifax credit monitoring and related services you had between September 7, 2016, and September 7, 2017, capped at 25 percent of the total amount you paid.

Even if you do not file a claim, you can get:

Free Help Recovering from Identity Theft

For at least seven years, you can get free identity restoration services. If you discover misuse of your personal information, call the settlement administrator at 1-833-759-2982. You will be given instructions for how to access free identity restoration services.

Free Credit Reports for All U.S. Consumers