HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday that his office made an agreement with Indra Energy that will put an end to illegal telemarketing practices.

According to The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General’s investigation, it was revealed that Indra Energy engaged in many different violations in regards to their telemarketing operations in Pennsylvania.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Indra Energy engaged in the following violations:

Repeatedly called numbers registered on the Do-Not-Call list

Delivered pre-recorded messages to numbers on the Do-Not-Call list

Failed to obtain an ‘express request’ from consumers on the Do-Not-Call list before calling them

Used misleading offers related to energy savings and rebates

Engaged in deceptive practices in connection with requests to be contacted for purpose of telemarketing solicitations

Indra Energy is the company name that retail energy suppliers, PalmCo Energy PA, LLC and PalmCo Power PA, LLC, conducts business under.

“Unwanted phone calls continue to harass and plague Pennsylvanians across the Commonwealth,” AG Shapiro said. “I want to thank all of the consumers who filed complaints about Indra Energy and brought their behavior to my attention. My Office is committed to putting a stop to these unwanted calls and with today’s settlement we help ensure that companies follow the law when calling consumers.”

Indra Energy can no longer make unwanted telemarketing calls and must pay $185,900. This also includes $100 to each of the nine consumers who filed a telemarketing complaint against Indra Energy.

If you are considering switching your electric or gas supplier, the PA Office of Consumer Advocate (OCA) has some tips to help you avoid deceptive telemarketing offers:

Research OCA’s natural gas and electric shopping guides at oca.pa.gov. papowerswitch.com, or pagasswitch.com

Make sure you understand the terms and conditions of your contract summary and disclosure statement

Be sure to monitor your account to make sure you are being charged the amount agreed upon

Consumers can register on the Pennsylvania Do Not Call List here.

Consumers who are already registered on the Pennsylvania Do Not Call List and have received telemarketing calls can report those calls online, by calling 1-800-441-2555 or by emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov.