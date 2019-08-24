Amazon drops plans for warehouse in Maryland

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) – Amazon has dropped plans for a warehouse and fulfillment center in suburban Maryland after neighbors complained about the plans.

News outlets report that the online retailer no longer plans to build the 4 million-square-foot facility in the Westphalia neighborhood of Prince George’s County, near Upper Marlboro.

Amazon spokeswoman Rachael Lighty told The Washington Post the project was “not the right fit for Amazon at this time.”

Prince George’s County officials had cleared the way for construction to begin on the warehouse later this year but neighbors expressed concerns about traffic and property values. Developers hoped the warehouse would bring 1,800 jobs.

Maryland officials say they are working with Amazon in hopes of finding an alternative site.

Amazon is building a second headquarters in nearby northern Virginia.

