Amazon Prime members can receive free grocery delivery service

FILE – In this June 16, 2019, file boxes of Amazon Fresh deliveries are unloaded in New York. Amazon’s latest move to jumpstart its grocery delivery business: cut some fees for its Prime members. The online retailer says it will no longer charge $15 a month for its Amazon Fresh service, which delivers raw meat, vegetables and other groceries to customers’ doorsteps. But the service is only for subscribers of its Prime membership, which costs $119 a year. And at least $35 must be to qualify for free delivery in two hours. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

NEW YORK (WHMT) — Amazon is offering a free grocery delivery service for users in certain areas.

Amazon Prime members used to have to pay an extra monthly subscription fee of $14.99 for its Amazon Fresh, on top of the $119 annual cost of a Prime membership, but not anymore.

On Tuesday the company announced its two-hour grocery delivery for Prime members would be free in more than 20 major metropolitan areas.

Now, the grocery delivery service is free with your prime membership.

To handle a jump in users, Amazon says it is only offering it to those already signed up for Fresh. Others will have to go on Amazon’s site to request an invitation.

The delivery minimum for the Amazon Fresh service is $50 in New York City and $35 in a majority of the other service areas.

Amazon’s price reduction could put pressure on its largest rival: Walmart.

Walmart charges an annual $98 fee for grocery delivery.

Stephenie Landry, Amazon’s vice president of grocery delivery, said the company plans to expand Amazon Fresh beyond the 2,000 cities and towns it currently is in. She said the company is using small warehouses near cities to pack and send out its grocery orders.

Amazon says both free trial and paid members of Amazon Prime and Amazon Prime Student are eligible to shop Amazon Fresh.

To see if you can get Amazon Fresh in your area, visit amazon.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.