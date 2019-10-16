Apple reportedly working on cheaper iPhone for 2020

CUPERTINO, Calif. (WHTM) — Looks like Apple may be releasing a new cheaper iPhone next year.

In a new research report, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Nikkei Asian Review predicts Apple will likely debut its new iPhone SE in the first half of 2020.

Nikkei Asian Review reports that Apple’s cheaper new iPhone would have a 4.7-inch display.

The iPhone SE 2 will likely retain the home button and may only have one single rear camera.

According to Kuo, the iPhone SE will run on the A-13 Bionic chip that powers Apple’s latest smartphones and will cost around $400, making it roughly $600 cheaper than the $1,000 iPhone 11 Pro.