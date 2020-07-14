Apple to pay certain Iphone users for slowed down phones

Getting money back from Apple:
Iphone 6, 7, and SE owners can now go to a website and file a claim for what’s expected to be about a $25 payment.
The money comes from the $500 million Apple has agreed to pay to settle claims it slowed down those phones to preserve battery life.
You can find the link to file a claim on smartphoneperformancesettlement.com/.
Top Stories:
- Shooting in Harrisburg injures at least one man
- Linda Stoltzfoos still missing despite arrest made in connection
- Republicans push bill to change how statewide appellate judges are elected