Apple to pay certain Iphone users for slowed down phones

FILE – In this Sept. 16, 2016 file photo, a customer compares her iPhone 6, left, with an iPhone 7 at an Apple Store in Chicago. IPhone owners could get $25 from Apple after the company agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle claims over intentionally slowing down older phones to preserve older batteries. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

Getting money back from Apple:

Iphone 6, 7, and SE owners can now go to a website and file a claim for what’s expected to be about a $25 payment.

The money comes from the $500 million Apple has agreed to pay to settle claims it slowed down those phones to preserve battery life.

You can find the link to file a claim on smartphoneperformancesettlement.com/.

