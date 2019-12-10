Apple’s new ‘Cheese Grater’ Mac Pro available now

Apple’s new “Cheese Grater” Mac Pro is going on sale.

The top-of-the-line Mac will be available for preorders beginning Tuesday, December 10.

It’s the computer’s first update in six years. It has several holes for cooling and a handle on top, resembling a cheese grater.

It’s loaded with a 28-core intel and 1.5 terabytes of system memory and costs a whopping $6,000 for just the computer alone.

Customers can also buy the 32-inch 6k retina LCD display for an additional $4,999. There’s also a $999 monitor stand.

Although preorders will be available Tuesday, when it will actually ship remains unclear.

For more information visit apple.com.

